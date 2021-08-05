 Skip to main content
Kevin Dineen to coach Utica's AHL team
UTICA — Kevin Dineen was named head coach of the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Dineen was head coach of the NHL's Florida Panthers for parts of three seasons. He was an assistant with the Chicago Blackhawks for several seasons and has many years of coaching experience in the AHL, most recently with San Diego. Dineen also coached the Team Canada women to a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Dineen lives in the Glens Falls area. His brother, Peter, is associate coach of the Adirondack Thunder.

