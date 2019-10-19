{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury's Robert Kellogg was the overall winner in the Race for Cerebral Palsy 5K on Saturday. He completed the course in 20 minutes, 43 seconds and won by 54 seconds over Saratoga Springs' Samuel Mercado.

Queensbury's Megan Kellogg was the top female finisher and third overall, 22:57.

