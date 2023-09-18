GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Junior Thunder opened their junior hockey season over the weekend by taking two of three games from the defending Eastern Hockey League Premier champs New Jersey 87s at Cool Insuring Arena.

Former Queensbury standout Mack Ryan recorded his first EHLP hat trick on Saturday in Adirondack's 6-5 victory over New Jersey. The Junior Thunder rallied from 4-0 deficit behind Ryan and South Glens Falls native Jordan Dickinson, who scored twice. Cole Davidson also netted a goal, and former Adirondack Rivermen goalie Andy Buser finished with 17 saves.

Kyler LeBoutillier, a 16-year-old from Ottawa, scored three goals Sunday to power the Junior Thunder to a 5-3 victory. Dickinson and Davidson also netted goals, and A.J. Murphy collected 35 stops in goal for Adirondack.

On Friday, Adirondack dropped a 5-4 loss in the opener, getting goals from Josh Arrobas, Dickinson, Davidson and LeBoutillier, while Murphy had 24 saves.

The Junior Thunder are scheduled to host the New Hampshire Avalanche on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.