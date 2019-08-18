{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Girard III

Glens Falls' Joseph Girard III, shown during the closing moments of the Federation Tournament Class B semifinals in March, played well in four exhibition games with the Syracuse University men's basketball team this past week.

 Erin Reid Coker File Photo, Special to The Post-Star

ROME — Glens Falls native Joseph Girard III and the Syracuse University men's basketball team wrapped up their exhibition tour of Italy with a pair of wins this weekend.

Girard, a 6-foot-2 freshman combo guard, led the Orange with 16 points in Saturday's 115-56 rout of the Siena Select team in Siena, Italy. He followed that with eight points on Sunday in Syracuse's 82-42 win over Virtus Roma.

Syracuse finished 4-0 in its exhibition games during the team's 10-day trip to Italy. The overseas trip, done every four years, allows the Orange to have 10 extra practices this summer as they prepare for the upcoming season. Syracuse, slated to return home on Tuesday, opens on Nov. 6 against defending national champion Virginia.

Girard — wearing his familiar No. 11, but in orange and navy blue — averaged about 17 minutes per game over the four contests. He scored a total of 40 points, netting six in a 69-59 win over All Star Varese on Aug. 12, and 10 in a 103-54 win over Oxygen Bassano.

From 3-point range, Girard went 11 for 25, showing off the range that thrilled fans and attracted dozens of Division I offers as he piled up a state-record 4,763 points in high school.

The exhibition games were played in quarters, and with the shorter international 24-second shot clock and the international 3-point line of 22-1 3/4 feet, nearly 15 inches behind the old NCAA Division I arc. D-I schools switch to the international distance starting this season.

