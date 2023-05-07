Joseph Girard III announced Sunday that he is trading one shade of orange for another.

With five words on Twitter, Girard announced his plans to transfer from Syracuse to play basketball at Clemson University, staying within in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"Clemson, Let's Do This Thing!" Girard tweeted, with a photo collage of himself wearing a Clemson Tigers uniform.

Girard, the former Glens Falls star and New York state's all-time scoring leader, had played his first four seasons at Syracuse. A 6-foo-1 senior combo guard, Girard has one more year of eligibility because he played during the 2020-21 pandemic season. He averaged 16.4 points per game and shot 40% from the floor for the Orange this past season.

According to his Twitter account, Girard had narrowed down his decision to either Clemson or LSU on April 26. Earlier in April, he had taken in-person visits to both schools, and had in-home visits with coaches from several other Division I programs, including Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, BYU and Stanford.

Girard announced in March that he was entering his name for consideration for the NBA draft, as well as the NCAA transfer portal. Girard had played all four seasons under longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who retired after the Orange lost in the ACC tournament.

Clemson and Syracuse are scheduled to play against each other twice this season in ACC play.

Girard has always been a notable long-range threat, going back to his high school days, which he finished with a state record-shattering 4,763 points in five seasons. He scored 50 or more points 12 times and set the Section II record with 69 points against Schuylerville as a senior. He led Glens Falls to the state and Federation championships in 2019.

For his Syracuse career, Girard started 123 of 125 games, averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes per game.