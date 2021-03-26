Joseph Girard III, Orange ready for taste of Sweet 16

"He hit a shot from the logo (vs. West Virginia on Sunday) and the crowd went crazy," Devendorf said. "It felt like it was 20,000 people in the Dome.

"I think he likes that," he added. "He likes the pressure. He likes the challenge. It's tournament time. We talked about the crowd, he's feeding off that. And we need that. We need him going forward."

Girard is coming off back-to-back 12-point efforts in Syracuse's first two tournament wins, over San Diego State and West Virginia. The latter was a 75-72 victory on Sunday that put the Orange (18-9) in the Sweet 16 for the third time in five seasons.

"We're all playing our best basketball at the right time," said the 6-foot-1 Girard, who is averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and three rebounds per game. "I feel like I'm at my best, my most confident.

"Everything I do is about trying to win, it always has been — doing what's best to win," he added. "When you're doing that, that's usually when you have the most success."

Girard said the Orange are back to playing how they were at the outset of the season, before coronavirus swept through the team. That caused several lineup changes and forced the Orange to be off for about three weeks around Christmas break.