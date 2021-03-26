Joseph Girard III, Orange ready for taste of Sweet 16

Joseph Girard III is wired to play basketball this time of year.
The bigger the game, the better he likes it. There's the crowd-pleasing deep 3-pointers, the deft ballhandling, the swagger and the energy, the intensity. He's been that way forever, it seems.
Saturday night, the stage gets even bigger for the former Glens Falls star. Syracuse's sophomore point guard and his Orange teammates square off with No. 2 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis.
The game, set for a 9:55 p.m. tipoff, will be broadcast on TBS as well as live streaming services.
"I love playing these kind of games, when every game gets bigger," Girard said in a phone interview.
Noting that Syracuse, seeded 11th in the Midwest Region, is historically dangerous as a double-digit seed, Girard added: "You know what they say about 'Cuse in March. You just lock in more, get more focused. You know it's different, there's a different edge to it."
Girard has a different edge, too, and others have picked up on it.
In a recent Syracuse.com Q&A podcast interview by Mike Waters, former Syracuse star Eric Devendorf offered an observation of Girard, saying he "feeds off" the energy of the crowd.
"He hit a shot from the logo (vs. West Virginia on Sunday) and the crowd went crazy," Devendorf said. "It felt like it was 20,000 people in the Dome.
"I think he likes that," he added. "He likes the pressure. He likes the challenge. It's tournament time. We talked about the crowd, he's feeding off that. And we need that. We need him going forward."
Girard is coming off back-to-back 12-point efforts in Syracuse's first two tournament wins, over San Diego State and West Virginia. The latter was a 75-72 victory on Sunday that put the Orange (18-9) in the Sweet 16 for the third time in five seasons.
"We're all playing our best basketball at the right time," said the 6-foot-1 Girard, who is averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and three rebounds per game. "I feel like I'm at my best, my most confident.
"Everything I do is about trying to win, it always has been — doing what's best to win," he added. "When you're doing that, that's usually when you have the most success."
Girard said the Orange are back to playing how they were at the outset of the season, before coronavirus swept through the team. That caused several lineup changes and forced the Orange to be off for about three weeks around Christmas break.
Even Girard had a bout with the virus, saying he was sick for most of break.
"It was tough for about a month with my asthma, but I got through it," he said. "It makes it tough to get back in game shape, it was just frustrating.
"But we're back to where we were," Girard added. "If we played games the way we practiced in November and December, we would've been unbelievable. We were excited about what we had. That's why we're playing so well now. We knew we could."
Against West Virginia, Buddy Boeheim — son of longtime head coach Jim Boeheim — pumped in 25 points to lead the Orange to the upset.
"Buddy's hot stretch — he deserves everything he's getting," Girard said. "He works so hard all the time."
Syracuse will need that offense and its legendary 2-3 zone defense to overcome a more athletic Houston club.
"We have a lot of offensive weapons, but we have to focus on our defense," Girard said. "We knew San Diego State had good 3-point shooters, so we pushed them farther out, and fortunately for us, they missed their shots. West Virginia is a good, athletic team, but we all got rebounds. We've had two good game plans so far.
"Houston is really good — we have to rebound on both ends of the court really well. They like to crash the boards," he added. "And we have to make sure all five of us get back on D. They'll try to pressure us."
Girard said the fact that the Orange have basically been living in a bubble — on campus and now in Indianapolis for the tournament — since last summer has been a factor in building the team.
"It's really brought us closer together as a team, because we're all we've got. We rely on each other," Girard said.
"We're in a hotel and convention center, everybody basically has their own floor. It's a bubble," he added. "You're always walking inside to go lift weights, go to the gym, go eat. You go everywhere with each other — it's kind of like AAU. It's something that's made this year memorable, but everybody's had to deal with it."
Even while taking a business-like approach to preparing for each round of the tournament, Girard has taken a few short moments to appreciate where he is. A decade ago, former Glens Falls standout Jimmer Fredette led BYU to the Sweet 16.
"It's something you dream about as a kid growing up, watching it on TV, you never realize you have an opportunity to do it," he said. "We had Jimmer to watch when we were growing up, so we knew someone who made it here. To have it actually come true is amazing."
