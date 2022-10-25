Joseph Girard III named to Jerry West Award watch list

Former Glens Falls star Joseph Girard III, a senior on the Syracuse University men's basketball team, is one of 20 players who have been named to the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list, announced Tuesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Girard begins the upcoming season with more than 1,000 career points at Syracuse and ranks sixth all-time in career 3-pointers. He holds the New York state high school record for career points. Syracuse opens the season Nov. 7 at home against Lehigh.

The Jerry West Award is presented annually to the top shooting guard in Division I college basketball. The watch list is determined by a national committee of top college basketball personnel.