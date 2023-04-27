In an announcement on his Twitter account Wednesday night, former Glens Falls and Syracuse University basketball standout Joseph Girard III dropped a hint of where he may be headed next.

Girard's tweet showed photos of him wearing the uniforms of Clemson and LSU, under the statement, "I’d Like To Announce I’ll Be A Tiger At……. #BeDifferent"

Girard, a 6-foot-2 senior who started for four years as a point guard/shooting guard at Syracuse, still has a year of eligibility left because of the coronavirus pandemic, because he was enrolled during the 2020-21 school year.

Last month, after the retirement of longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, Girard announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking a look at the NBA draft.

According to his Twitter account, he took visits to LSU and Clemson in the last couple of weeks. He also had home visits with Pittsburgh, Washington, Butler, Stanford, Notre Dame and Brigham Young.