Joseph Girard III already hungry for next season at Syracuse

There was never a question of Joseph Girard III returning to Syracuse University for his senior basketball season.

“Oh, yeah, I’m back, no doubt,” the Glens Falls native said by phone Friday evening.

Girard is one of four players — so far — from this past season who are for sure returning to the Orange, head coach Jim Boeheim said in a recent video on Cameo.

Girard, fellow guard Symir Torrence, forward Benny Williams and center Jesse Edwards are all committed to Syracuse next season. Girard, Torrence and Edwards will be seniors; Williams, a sophomore. Edwards was lost to a wrist injury late in the season, missing the final month.

There is a sense of unfinished business after a disappointing season that saw the Orange finish 16-17 overall — the first losing record in Boeheim’s 46-year coaching career.

One year removed from an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen, Syracuse did not even receive an invitation to a postseason tournament.

“It’s all fuel to the fire for next season,” Girard said. “Everyone needs to be ready to work and be locked in all year.”

The ending for Syracuse was as frustrating as the season: an 88-79 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament on March 10, as the Orange took a 79-78 lead with 3:32 to play, but did not score again. Getting stops on defense was a season-long problem for a team that struggled to win close games.

“Honestly, we were a really good team — we just didn’t get those three or four plays a game that you need to win at this level,” said Girard, who scored 23 points in the final game. “A lot of things happened this season, nobody was happy with how we finished, but this team fought. Nobody gave up, everybody stayed positive and worked hard. We’ve got to make more plays, and we need to take care of the ball at the right times.”

Girard averaged 13.8 points per game — his best in three seasons at Syracuse — with a career-high 89 3-pointers. He also averaged 34 minutes, 4.2 assists, three rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

“I thought I did better this year — I worked hard and I got back to being the player I was,” said Girard, who had battled COVID-19 issues as a sophomore. “I’m happy with the way I played this year, but not satisfied with how we did.”

He also played off the ball a little bit more this season, rather than running the offense as the point guard.

“With Coach Boeheim, it’s about getting his trust, and as I’ve gotten older, he trusts me a lot more,” Girard said. “He relied on me more this year — you have to be a leader as a point guard.”

Boeheim was quoted during the ACC Tournament saying that Girard playing off the ball is “more dangerous because he’s not worried about making plays.” With Torrence also able to play the point, Girard said there’s the possibility of him taking more of a shooting guard role next season. The graduation of the Boeheim brothers, Jimmy and Buddy, will also open up scoring opportunities for Girard and company.

“Coach makes a lot of good plays where you’re coming off screens and looking for your shot,” Girard said. “I like (handling both guard spots), it’s part of the game, part of the process.”

This weekend, Girard will be keeping an eye on the NCAA Final Four. He got an up-close look at three of the four teams, as the Orange played Duke, North Carolina and Villanova during the season. He scored nine points against UNC, 11 against Villanova, and 48 in three games against Duke.

On Saturday, Duke and UNC meet, while Villanova faces Kansas.

“Everybody banged on the ACC all season, but we have two teams in the Final Four,” Girard said. “It’s a tough league every year, no matter what anyone says.”

While he didn’t make any picks, he offered a quick analysis on the three teams he faced.

“Duke has young guys, but they have a lot of star power,” Girard said. “We play a zone, but Duke has a team made for beating a zone. They hit a hot streak in March. Carolina is a good team, their guards are really good. And Villanova just does what they do, they’re always in it.”

