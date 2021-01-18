 Skip to main content
Jonathan Kowalski named to SUNYAC men's soccer all-decade team
Former Glens Falls and Oneonta State standout Jonathan Kowalski has been chosen as a member of the SUNYAC All-Decade Team for men's soccer.

Kowalski played for the Red Dragons from 2008-11, starting 62 of 78 career games and finishing with 13 goals and nine assists. Eight of his goals were game-winners.

The 2008 Glens Falls graduate was a three-time all-conference first-team selection, was twice named second-team All-Region, and was an ECAC Upstate New York All-Star in 2011. He was a key member of Oneonta's 2011 team that reached the NCAA Division III national semifinals for the first time.

