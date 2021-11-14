Joe Endieveri a member of unbeaten Cortland State football team

CORTLAND — Former South Glens Falls standout Joe Endieveri has followed in his dad's footsteps as a member of an undefeated Cortland State football team.

Endieveri, a senior fullback for the Red Dragons, has been a member of the team since 2017. He took advantage of rules that allowed athletes to return after the 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

With Saturday's 28-27 victory over archrival Ithaca, Cortland wrapped up a 10-0 regular season for the first time since 1988 — when Joe's father, Glens Falls native Mike Endieveri, played for the team.

A converted offensive lineman, Endieveri saw limited action this season.

Cortland State is scheduled to host Springfield on Saturday in the opening round of the Division III national tournament.

Other local athletes playing for the Red Dragons include kicker/punter Alex Roca of Queensbury, tight end Mike Eglintine and linebacker Devin McArthur of Saratoga Springs, and defensive lineman John Wright of Ticonderoga.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0