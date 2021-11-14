 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joe Endieveri a member of unbeaten Cortland State football team

  • 0
Joe Endieveri

Former South Glens Falls standout Joe Endieveri, right, and his father, Mike, pose after the Cortland State football team beat Ithaca in the annual Cortaca Jug game on Saturday at Cortland.

 Provided Photo

CORTLAND — Former South Glens Falls standout Joe Endieveri has followed in his dad's footsteps as a member of an undefeated Cortland State football team.

Endieveri, a senior fullback for the Red Dragons, has been a member of the team since 2017. He took advantage of rules that allowed athletes to return after the 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

With Saturday's 28-27 victory over archrival Ithaca, Cortland wrapped up a 10-0 regular season for the first time since 1988 — when Joe's father, Glens Falls native Mike Endieveri, played for the team.

A converted offensive lineman, Endieveri saw limited action this season.

Cortland State is scheduled to host Springfield on Saturday in the opening round of the Division III national tournament.

Other local athletes playing for the Red Dragons include kicker/punter Alex Roca of Queensbury, tight end Mike Eglintine and linebacker Devin McArthur of Saratoga Springs, and defensive lineman John Wright of Ticonderoga.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News