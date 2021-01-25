Jimmer Fredette erupts for 70 points

Former Glens Falls standout Jimmer Fredette poured in 70 points Sunday to lead the Shanghai Sharks in a double-overtime loss to the Sichuan Blue Whales in a Chinese Basketball Association game.

Fredette also had nine assists, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the game, which the Sharks lost 136-129. He made 18 of 36 field goals, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range, and made all 23 free-throw attempts in the game.

For Fredette, who is in his second stint with Shanghai after playing in Greece last season, it was his third professional game with 70 or more points. Shanghai is currently 14-18 on the season, and Fredette is averaging 24.9 points per game.

