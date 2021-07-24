JG3 able to cash in on basketball fame, thanks to new NCAA rules

"There's no cap on things — it can skyrocket," Joseph Girard said. "It can be big for a lot of people — like Nick Saban saying the other day that the Alabama quarterback has close to a million dollars, and he hasn't even been named the starter yet."

Though he has been a statewide celebrity since his high school days as a high-scoring phenom and ballhandling wiz, Girard's deals are more modest.

"He has four or five deals done, and two or three in the works," his father said.

As for the money involved, Joe Girard Jr. added, "They're sizable (deals). Is he in the six-figure range? No, but he is in the five-figure range."

The Girards set up a limited liability company, JG3 Enterprises LLC, as the business end of their son's brand, and that’s where the money goes.

"The LLC was the right way to go to protect him as a person," Joe Girard Jr. said. "And whatever he does in basketball, whether it's coaching, broadcasting or playing, the corporation is all set and his personal assets are protected."

They also make sure that all of the deals are allowed and follow the guidelines according to the university and the state.