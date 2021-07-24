JG3 able to cash in on basketball fame, thanks to new NCAA rules

Joseph Girard III is officially open for business.
Or rather, JG3 is. That's the brand that bears the name and likeness of the former Glens Falls star and Syracuse University point guard.
"I've always been JG3 — we actually trademarked it when I was in high school," said Girard, an incoming junior. "I'm allowed to build it now, a lot sooner than I thought I would. I'm still learning about it now, as is everyone."
New NCAA rules, along with laws in several states, that went into effect on July 1 have provided a path for college athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness — the so-called NIL rights. College athletes are now able to do endorsements and market their own merchandise without harming their eligibility.
Just three weeks into the new era of college sports, Girard — at 20 years of age — is already cashing in on his basketball fame.
"I never thought too much about it, but now there's an opportunity to build a brand," he said. "More people can buy things with your name and likeness on it."
"Schools have been able to capitalize on these kids who have worked so hard to get there," said Joseph's father, Joe Girard Jr. "We hope what (the NIL rule) means is for these athletes who have put in the hard work to get a piece of that pie that's been out there."
"For a 20-year-old kid to be making money doing what he loves, and getting compensated for it, it's pretty amazing," he added.
JG3, the brand
On July 1, the market officially opened. Companies could begin contacting college athletes, either for endorsement deals or to represent them in the new marketplace.
"It was like being recruited for college all over again," Joseph Girard III said. "Right at 12 o'clock, people started contacting you for opportunities."
Girard's parents trademarked his JG3 nickname five years ago, when he was still in high school. A local broadcaster called it a "marketing no-brainer."
"The trademark was always there," Joseph said. "It's something I've always been called. It fit perfectly for my game and my gear."
JG3, the brand, has taken off quickly. There are T-shirts and sweatshirts, imprinted with JG3 and his likeness in his No. 11 Syracuse uniform, for sale on The Players Trunk website. People can pay for a birthday shout-out or a motivational video from JG3 on Cameo. Fans can challenge him to a live videogame on Yoke Gaming. He has a deal for signed items with Brandon Steiner's CollectibleXchange.com website. There's also a deal with a Syracuse radio station for interviews and appearances.
In the new NIL era, Girard can profit from all of this.
"There's no cap on things — it can skyrocket," Joseph Girard said. "It can be big for a lot of people — like Nick Saban saying the other day that the Alabama quarterback has close to a million dollars, and he hasn't even been named the starter yet."
Though he has been a statewide celebrity since his high school days as a high-scoring phenom and ballhandling wiz, Girard's deals are more modest.
"He has four or five deals done, and two or three in the works," his father said.
As for the money involved, Joe Girard Jr. added, "They're sizable (deals). Is he in the six-figure range? No, but he is in the five-figure range."
The Girards set up a limited liability company, JG3 Enterprises LLC, as the business end of their son's brand, and that’s where the money goes.
"The LLC was the right way to go to protect him as a person," Joe Girard Jr. said. "And whatever he does in basketball, whether it's coaching, broadcasting or playing, the corporation is all set and his personal assets are protected."
They also make sure that all of the deals are allowed and follow the guidelines according to the university and the state.
"In New York now, everything we do goes through our compliance office," Joseph said. "I'm learning what we can and can't do. It's so early, I'm just trying to stay within the boundaries and taking it day by day."
JG3, the business
This summer, Joseph Girard III is at Syracuse, working out every day and taking a class during the summer session of school as he works toward a degree in communications.
He's also been learning a lot about the business side of things.
"I had two business meetings (Wednesday) — I'm a businessman now," Joseph Girard said. "I have a marketing guy (Mike Bristol of 7 Enterprises Marketing Firm near Syracuse) — he gets me deals and takes a cut of it, but I have not signed with anybody. I do stuff on my own, too.
"My parents think it's pretty cool, they've been doing a lot of the work," he added. "I've made their lives more busy, but they're enjoying it, too."
His father said it's become part of his education.
"College is about learning and experiences," Joe Girard Jr. said. "He's taking business classes at school, and he can apply that to real life. He'll learn some lessons, good and bad. There may be things he gets burned by — that's part of learning.
"These college athletes are learning to manage their time, manage their money, as well as protect their trade, which is what got them there," he added.
Joseph Girard has taken care of some of his own deals, like with Cameo and Yoke. More complex deals, as with apparel companies and the radio station, go through his parents. Both of his parents understand finance — his mom is in banking, dad is in business.
"Any agreements that he has to sign — I'm a business guy, I do all the negotiating," Joe Girard Jr. said. "I'm checking for terms, we're not doing any exclusive deals. I look at percentages, that sort of thing.
"Some things we don't even consider — he won't do anything cheesy," he added. "If it's something he wants to endorse and it makes sense for both parties, for Joseph and the business, we'll do it."
Social media drives much of the interest in JG3 and other college athletes. Joseph Girard said he has 58,000 followers on Instagram. He has more than 16,000 followers on Twitter.
"Social media — that's going to be where a lot of the money comes from," Joseph said. "That can have a lot to do with NIL — views and licensing and all that determines how much you can earn."
As of this weekend, Girard had not made any endorsement deals with Glens Falls-area businesses, and his father said he couldn't comment on any deals that are in the works.
"We're hopeful — there are a couple of 518 things I'm working on, some local companies have jumped on this," Joe Girard Jr. said.
Joseph Girard said he would "love to" work with local businesses.
"It's where I'm from. I love Glens Falls as much as anything," he said.
JG3, the player
All of this can be a huge distraction for a 20-year-old college student who happens to play for a nationally recognized basketball program.
Over the last two seasons, the 6-foot-1 Girard has established himself as the starting point guard for the Orange, but he dealt with adversity last winter, including a bout with coronavirus that left him fatigued for weeks. He averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 assists in about 28 minutes per game in 2020-21.
"The main thing is what my coaches are always saying: remain focused on being a better basketball player and winning basketball games. I have to be the best player I can be," Joseph Girard said. "That's why I have people around me to do the marketing stuff — I can't get caught up in it."
The entire thing — the marketability of JG3, the social media interest and all of the potential revenue out there — hinges upon Joseph Girard III continuing to be a standout for the Orange.
"Ultimately, he knows that if he doesn't continue to work hard at being a better basketball player, none of this happens," Joe Girard Jr. said. "Joseph knows he has to continue to perform to capitalize on it, and the sky's the limit for the brand.
"He's off to a real big start with his brand," he added, "and it gets bigger depending on how he plays."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.