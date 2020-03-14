JG3 disappointed by end of season, but it was a great learning experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Girard said the team was getting ready to head to practice at High Point University around noontime when they saw reports on television that other conference tournaments, including the Big Ten and Big 12, were canceling their games.

"Around 12:15 we were going down to get on the bus to go to High Point and we got a group text from the manager that the tournament was canceled," Girard said.

"I feel bad for all the guys — we thought we'd run through the ACC tournament and finish the season strong," Girard said. "But we ended on a high note."

As a freshman, Girard averaged 12.4 points per game, including a season-high 30 against North Carolina State on Feb. 11. Starting 30 of 32 games this season, Girard also averaged three rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

"It was fun — coach (Jim) Boeheim and Syracuse gave me an amazing opportunity," he said. "As a team, we started clicking at the end. It's going to be fun the next three years. Coach Boeheim hates losing, and I'm the same way.

"I learned a lot, I got a lot better," Girard added. "It was a rollercoaster (season), but I enjoyed every moment of it. I just proved to myself that I belonged here. There's a lot more to basketball than high school."