JG3 disappointed by end of season, but it was a great learning experience

Joseph Girard III and his Syracuse University men's basketball teammates were just about to head down to their bus Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina, when they received the word.
The rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament was canceled. They found out on the plane ride home that the NCAA men's basketball tournament was done, too, canceled to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
"Honestly it's like a movie," the Orange's freshman point guard said by phone on Friday. "You never imagined something like this happening. It's crazy. We have to look at the positives, but it's hard to imagine a world without sports."
The former Glens Falls standout was happy with his first season at Syracuse, but the disappointment over how the season ended was apparent in his voice.
The Orange finished 18-14 overall, 10-10 in the ACC, and earned a solid 81-54 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night.
After their game, Girard and his teammates heard that the NBA was suspending its season. Syracuse was scheduled to play Louisville in a quarterfinal game on Thursday night.
"We were scheduled to play (Thursday) without fans, so we were preparing to do that," Girard said. "But after the NBA suspended, I was thinking that a lot of other things could follow suit."
Girard said the team was getting ready to head to practice at High Point University around noontime when they saw reports on television that other conference tournaments, including the Big Ten and Big 12, were canceling their games.
"Around 12:15 we were going down to get on the bus to go to High Point and we got a group text from the manager that the tournament was canceled," Girard said.
"I feel bad for all the guys — we thought we'd run through the ACC tournament and finish the season strong," Girard said. "But we ended on a high note."
As a freshman, Girard averaged 12.4 points per game, including a season-high 30 against North Carolina State on Feb. 11. Starting 30 of 32 games this season, Girard also averaged three rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
"It was fun — coach (Jim) Boeheim and Syracuse gave me an amazing opportunity," he said. "As a team, we started clicking at the end. It's going to be fun the next three years. Coach Boeheim hates losing, and I'm the same way.
"I learned a lot, I got a lot better," Girard added. "It was a rollercoaster (season), but I enjoyed every moment of it. I just proved to myself that I belonged here. There's a lot more to basketball than high school."
Girard said he learned a lot from the Syracuse coaching staff about leadership and playing point guard. He was a combo guard in high school, but the Glens Falls offense — particularly the scoring — flowed from him. At Syracuse, he developed more of a pass-first, shoot-second approach. Teammates Elijah Hughes (19.0 ppg) and Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg) led the team; Girard was third in scoring.
"You've got other guys around you who can score, and you have to make plays for them," Girard said. "It's all about making plays."
