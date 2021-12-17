Jenkin, Schreiner win Nordic races

Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne and Ben Jenkin of Queensbury won the individual titles in the Johnsburg Invitational cross-country ski meet on Friday at Gore Mountain.
Queensbury won the team titles in both the boys and girls races.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Queensbury 17, 2. Scotia 31, 3. Shen 36, 4. Lake George 56, 5. Mayfield 60, 6. Johnstown 64, 7. Johnsburg 89, 8. Guilderland 92, 9. Saratoga 104.
Top 5 Individuals
1. Ben Jenkin (Queensbury);11:36.9
2. Philip Matthews (Shen);12:00.6
3. Forrest Slingerland (Glens Falls);13:05.3
4. Adam Jansen (Scotia);13:15.7
5. Braydon Jourden (Mayfield);13:17.7
Top 25 Local
7. Nick Giambrone (Queensbury);13:37.1
9. Josiah Sanabaria (Queensbury);13:50.9
10. Patrick Russell (Queensbury);14:00.7
11. Julian Campopiano (Queensbury);14:20.7
12. Josh Jenkin (Queensbury);14:33.9
15. David Anderson (Johnsburg);14:51.1
16. Everett McLarty (Lake George);14:51.4
17. Jonah Cocozza (Lake George);14:53.8
18. Chilton John (Saratoga);15:08.5
23. Ben Montville (Lake George);15:30.7
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Queensbury 15, 2. Shen 37, 3. Glens Falls 40, 4. Guilderland 44, 5. Saratoga 55, 6. Johnstown 61, 7. Mayfield 75, 8. Scotia 82.
Top 5 Individuals
1. Katrin Schreiner (Hadley-Luzerne);13:57.8
2. Raina Guay (Queensbury);14:04.6
3. Fianna Halloran (Mayfield);14:12.8
4. Bre Guay (Queensbury);14:58.8
5. Clara Avery (Glens Falls);15:00.5
Top 25 Local
8. Emma Murray (Saratoga);15:19.3
9. Katie Jabot (Queensbury);15:36.0
10. Avery Bayse (Johnsburg);15:41.1
14. Helena Trackey (Glens Falls);16:41.3
16. Kayla Grant (Lake George);17:35.9
18. Abigail Anthes (Saratoga);17:55.1
19. Maddie Powers (Queensbury);17:59.9
21. Katherine Lieberth (Glens Falls);18:56.2
25. Julia Powell (Queensbury);19:19.0