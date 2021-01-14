Jenkin, Schreiner win Nordic meet

NORTHVILLE — Katrin Schreiner and Lucas Jenkin were individual winners and Queensbury took both varsity team titles in the Johnstown/Guilderland Nordic Invitational at Lapland Lake on Thursday.

Queensbury comfortably beat out Saratoga and Shenendehowa for the boys title. The Spartans were 27 points better than second-place Johnsburg and 31 points ahead of third-place Lake George on the girls side.

Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne took first in the 7K girls race in 27:00.6, beating the rest of the field by more than three minutes. Raina Guay of Queensbury was second, Julia Keshmiri of Queensbury was fourth and Avery Bayse of Johnsburg took fifth.

Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin won the 7K boys race with a time of 24:34.3. Teammate Sam Rowley was second with Ben Jenkin fourth and Liam Rodewald fifth. Clayton Schmale of Johnsburg was sixth.

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a late change in the girls team and individual scoring.

Johnstown/Guilderland Invy Team Scores Boys: Queensbury 7, Saratoga 24, Shen 43, Johnsburg 46, Lake George 54, Scotia 59, Johnstown 86, Guilderland 111. Girls: Queensbury 12, Johnsburg 39, Lake George 43, Scotia 51, Guilderland 52. Individual Results Boys top 5: 1. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 24:34.3, 2. Sam Rowley (Q) 24:41.2, 3. Philip Matthews (Shen) 25:18.4, 4. Ben Jenkin (Q) 25:52.4, 5. Liam Rodewald (Q) 27:11.9. Boys local top 25: 6. Clayton Schmale (Jnb) 28:18.7, 7. Jackson Katusha (Sar) 28:21.0, 8. Ethan Murphy (Sar) 28:37.3, 9. Ethan Maliszewski (Sar) 28:41.5, 11. Conner Wiekierak (Q) 29:31.2, 13. Sam Tanny (Sar) 30:07.3, 14. Matthew Richard (LG) 30:23.1, 15. Jack Reimann (Sar) 30;30.9, 16. Patrick Russell (Q) 30:45.7, 17. David Anderson (Jnb) 31:11.9, 18. Liam Fahey-Stack (LG) 31:12.7, 22. Zack Bruno (LG) 32:14.2, 23. Scott Patton (Jnb) 32:32.9, 24. Everett McLarty (LG) 32:50.9, 25. Josiah Sanabria (Q) 33:07.2. Girls top 5: 1. Katrin Schreiner (HL) 27:00.6, 2. Raina Guay (Q) 30:14.5, 3. Iris Wiedmann (Shen) 31:12.8, 4. Julia Keshmiri (Q) 32:20.5, 5. Avery Bayse (Jnb) 32:36.4. Girls local top 25: 6. Bri Guay (Q) 33:37.6, 9. Emma Murray (Sar) 34:42.9, 10. Elizabeth Radyn (LG) 34:44.4, 11. Taylor McLarty (LG) 36:09.7, 12. Lexie Murray (Q) 37:16.4, 13. Abigail Anthes (Sar) 37:35.7, 16. Corbin Degroat (Jnb) 39:19.1, 18. Kate Wimberly (Jnb) 40:09.5, 19. Carolina Williams (Jnb) 41:29.3, 20. Allison Dittrich (Q) 42:30.6, 22. Kayla Grant (LG) 44:00.5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0