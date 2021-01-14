Jenkin, Schreiner win Nordic meet

NORTHVILLE — Katrin Schreiner and Lucas Jenkin were individual winners and Queensbury took both varsity team titles in the Johnstown/Guilderland Nordic Invitational at Lapland Lake on Thursday.
Queensbury comfortably beat out Saratoga and Shenendehowa for the boys title. The Spartans were 27 points better than second-place Johnsburg and 31 points ahead of third-place Lake George on the girls side.
Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne took first in the 7K girls race in 27:00.6, beating the rest of the field by more than three minutes. Raina Guay of Queensbury was second, Julia Keshmiri of Queensbury was fourth and Avery Bayse of Johnsburg took fifth.
Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin won the 7K boys race with a time of 24:34.3. Teammate Sam Rowley was second with Ben Jenkin fourth and Liam Rodewald fifth. Clayton Schmale of Johnsburg was sixth.
NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a late change in the girls team and individual scoring.