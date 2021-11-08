Jefferson CC defeats SUNY Adirondack women

SUNY Adirondack women's basketball lost to Jefferson Community College over the weekend.
Women's Basketball
JEFFERSON CC 57, SUNY ADIRONDACK 36
League: MVAC, Saturday
SUNY Adirondack
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sovereign Strickland;2;0;0;4
Caroline Leniewski;0;0;7;7
Alexa Abbatantuono;3;1;7;16
Alexa Parnell;0;0;1;1
Totals;5;1;15;28
Jefferson Community College
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kalyna Bryant;3;0;3;9
Hannah Malbouf;4;0;0;8
Emily Farrand;3;0;1;7
Totals;10;0;4;24
SUNY Adirondack;5;7;11;13 — 36
Jefferson CC;6;14;15;22 — 57