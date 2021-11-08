 Skip to main content
Jefferson CC defeats SUNY Adirondack women

SUNY Adirondack women's basketball lost to Jefferson Community College over the weekend.

Women's Basketball

JEFFERSON CC 57, SUNY ADIRONDACK 36

League: MVAC, Saturday

SUNY Adirondack

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sovereign Strickland;2;0;0;4

Caroline Leniewski;0;0;7;7

Alexa Abbatantuono;3;1;7;16

Alexa Parnell;0;0;1;1

Totals;5;1;15;28

Jefferson Community College

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kalyna Bryant;3;0;3;9

Hannah Malbouf;4;0;0;8

Emily Farrand;3;0;1;7

Totals;10;0;4;24

SUNY Adirondack;5;7;11;13 — 36

Jefferson CC;6;14;15;22 — 57

