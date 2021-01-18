 Skip to main content
Jake Jacobs to compete in World Pro Ski Tour opener
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Glens Falls pro ski racer Jake Jacobs is set to compete in the first World Pro Ski Tour event of the season, scheduled for Feb. 6 and 8 at Howelsen Hill.

The WPST features professional skiers racing side-by-side in a single-elimination format. With coronavirus restrictions in place, spectators are not allowed at the race finish, but fans may watch the races livestreamed on FloLive.tv.

Jacobs finished 11th overall last season and seventh in 2019 against challenging fields that included Olympic champion Ted Ligety and World Championship medalist Phil Brown.

