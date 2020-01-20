Jacobs ranked 11th on World Pro Ski Tour

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Glens Falls' Jake Jacobs was narrowly eliminated in the round of 32 at the Colorado Open World Pro Ski Tour event held at Eldora Mountain over the weekend.

Jacobs was seeded 24th in the event after qualifying. He was in good company in not advancing to the round of 16 -- Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety lost by .018 seconds to Max Bervy.

Jacobs, who represents Reliable Racing Supply (Inside Edge Ski & Bike), trains at West Mountain and is currently ranked 11th in earnings on the tour.

There are three events left in the season that Jacobs will compete in, including the World Championships in April at Taos, New Mexico, where racers will compete for $100,000 in prize money.

