Jackets will host an EFL playoff game

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to host the Broome County Stallions on Saturday in the Empire Football League semifinals.

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Glens Falls is 6-4 and seeded third, while Broome County is 8-2 and seeded second. However, the Stallions were unable to host a night game at their home field in Appalachin.

The Watertown Red & Black (10-0) host the Auburn Pride (4-6) in the other semifinal. The EFL championship game is set for Oct. 1.