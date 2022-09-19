 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackets will host an EFL playoff game

  • 0

Jackets will host an EFL playoff game

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to host the Broome County Stallions on Saturday in the Empire Football League semifinals.

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Glens Falls is 6-4 and seeded third, while Broome County is 8-2 and seeded second. However, the Stallions were unable to host a night game at their home field in Appalachin.

The Watertown Red & Black (10-0) host the Auburn Pride (4-6) in the other semifinal. The EFL championship game is set for Oct. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jackets fall to Broome County

Jackets fall to Broome County

Broome County scored a late second-quarter touchdown and pulled away in the second half for a 34-12 win over the Greenjackets on Saturday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News