Jackets to host preseason game to benefit crash victims

Police say a man and an 8-year-old boy were killed when a speeding motorcyclist crashed into several pedestrians in upstate New York. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a motorcycle heading north on Route 9 in Lake George veered onto a bicycle path and into a group of six pedestrians. State police say 38-year-old James Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgoteto were killed in the crash. The motorcycle driver and one other pedestrian were hospitalized. Three children who were part of the group were not injured. Police say a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was speeding. The investigation is ongoing.