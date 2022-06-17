 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackets to host preseason game to benefit crash victims

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to host the Vermont Ravens on Saturday in a preseason semipro football game at 5 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.

The game will be a fundraiser for the families of former Jackets player Jamie Persons, Jasmine Luellen and Luellen's 8-year-old son, Quinton Delgadillo. Persons and Delgadillo were killed and Luellen was injured Sunday in a motorcycle-pedestrian crash in Lake George.

Admission is free, but all attending are asked to bring a donation for the victims' families to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.

The Greenjackets' regular-season Empire Football League opener is set for July 9 against the Watertown Red & Black, at 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Community responds after Lake George crash

Community responds after Lake George crash

Community members are grieving after the death of an 8-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man who were killed by a speeding motorcycle as they stood along the Warren County Bikeway near Route 9 in Lake George on Sunday.

Police: Man, 8-year-old killed by speeding motorcycle in NY

Police say a man and an 8-year-old boy were killed when a speeding motorcyclist crashed into several pedestrians in upstate New York. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a motorcycle heading north on Route 9 in Lake George veered onto a bicycle path and into a group of six pedestrians. State police say 38-year-old James Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgoteto were killed in the crash. The motorcycle driver and one other pedestrian were hospitalized. Three children who were part of the group were not injured. Police say a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was speeding. The investigation is ongoing.

