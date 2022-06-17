Jackets to host preseason game to benefit crash victims

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to host the Vermont Ravens on Saturday in a preseason semipro football game at 5 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.
The game will be a fundraiser for the families of former Jackets player Jamie Persons, Jasmine Luellen and Luellen's 8-year-old son, Quinton Delgadillo. Persons and Delgadillo were killed and Luellen was injured Sunday in a motorcycle-pedestrian crash in Lake George.
Admission is free, but all attending are asked to bring a donation for the victims' families to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.
The Greenjackets' regular-season Empire Football League opener is set for July 9 against the Watertown Red & Black, at 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.