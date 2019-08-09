{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets complete the first half of their season Saturday night at East Field against the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks.

The Jackets are 1-2 in Empire Football League games, but they'll probably be feeling pretty good if they beat Mohawk Valley and finish the first half with a .500 record. Last weekend, they came within a point of a road win against unbeaten Plattsburgh, losing 28-27.

"It was a good football game," head coach Raymond Swann said. "All year our defense has been playing well. They had five interceptions. Our offense played well too; we just came up a little short."

Quentin Austin continues to lead the Greenjackets' run game, having rushed for 186 yards against Plattsburgh. Swann said Jake Nemec will start at quarterback against Mohawk Valley.

"I think we're starting to hit our stride," Swann said. "We've still got half a season left; we're excited about it."

The Nighthawks have lost all three games they've played this season, though two of them were one-touchdown losses. 

After Saturday, the Jackets won't be home again until Sept. 14.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments