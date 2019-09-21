WATERVILLE — The Glens Falls Greenjackets' playoff hopes ended with a 36-13 loss to the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks on Saturday night.
The Jackets needed a win to get into the Empire Football League playoffs. Their season ends at 4-6.
Tony DeLoatch scored a touchdown for the Jackets on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and Jon Hammond scored on an 85-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
