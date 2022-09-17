Jackets roll to victory

SCHUYLERVILLE — Mike Lewis threw three touchdown passes as the Greenjackets rolled to a 34-12 victory over Auburn in Empire Football League action on Saturday night.

The Jackets move on to the EFL playoffs next weekend, at a time a place to be determined.

Lewis threw TD passes to John Styczynski of 46 and 21 yards. He also threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tony Green Jr. Green later caught another TD pass from Tony Green Sr.

Quentin Austin rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown. The Jackets' defense forced three fumbles and made an interception.