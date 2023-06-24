GLENS FALLS — It’s been a few years since Caleb Condon played quarterback on a regular basis.

The former Hudson Falls standout had been a defensive back at Castleton University and hadn’t been behind center on a regular basis since his last high school game in 2018.

But a slow start on offense for the Glens Falls Greenjackets changed quickly once the rookie — and his offensive line — found their footing Saturday night at damp, muggy East Field.

Condon threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Jackets to a 32-0 victory over the Vermont Ravens in their New England Football League debut.

“It started off a little bit rough, but we got the snaps dialed in, we started clicking on all cylinders, feeling it out and we got in a groove,” said Condon, who completed 8 of 14 passes for 130 yards.

“We knew what we had going into the game, it was just knocking the rust off,” said Steven Johnson, the Jackets’ third-year head coach. “Some throws we still have to work on, some pre-snap reads. But all in all, great eyes downfield, he could feel pressure on his back side, he knew when to roll out — that’s all you can ask from a quarterback.”

For almost a quarter and a half, neither team did much on offense. Glens Falls did not convert a first down until midway through the second quarter. However, it sparked the Jackets’ first scoring drive, capped by Condon’s 18-yard touchdown run around right end.

Condon added a 6-yard scoring pass to Jason Proffitt just before halftime for a 12-0 lead, then added touchdown passes of 19 yards to John Styczynski and 27 yards to Skyler Pickering early in the fourth quarter.

“It felt good,” Condon said of his Jackets’ debut. “Getting hit the first time, oddly enough, got all the cobwebs out of there and we got dialed in, and any time you can get Johnny (Styczynski) one-on-one, you know you can take a shot over there.”

Styczynski added a 52-yard touchdown reception from Manny Isaac late in the game for the final score.

“We had no preseason, so coming into this, getting out the cobwebs, get in the flow again — that’s just what we needed, a couple quarters to get the rust off,” Styczynski said.

Rookie James Prastio Jr. led Glens Falls on the ground with 79 yards on 10 carries.

Johnson said swapping Kevin LeClair and Kellan Skott between center and right tackle made a huge difference up front — and produced points.

“(LeClair) has always played right tackle for years, but he stepped in a role when we needed a center and tried it out, so I give him all the credit,” Johnson said. “Kellan Skott — he went from right tackle to center and it changed the game. Once they knocked the jitters out, they were moving the ball and pushing bodies. I love it.”

“That made it so we could start looking at other things and get some consistency going there,” Condon said.

Defensively, Glens Falls kept the Ravens under wraps, never allowing Vermont to get going on offense. Kaedin Ogilvie picked off a pass and the Jackets forced six punts and three turnovers on downs.

“That’s exactly what I thought they should do, week in and week out,” said Johnson, whose team plays next Saturday at the defending NEFL champion Western Mass Blitzin’ Bears. “We rolled through six or eight defensive linemen and they all stepped up and did their job. It’s great coaching and a great effort by everybody up and down the roster.”

Greenjackets 32, Vermont 0 Vermont;0;0;0;0 — 0 Glens Falls;0;12;0;20 — 32 Second quarter GF — Condon 18 run (kick failed), 4:17 GF — Proffitt 6 pass from Condon (kick failed), 1:03 Fourth quarter GF — Styczynski 19 pass from Condon (Armstrong kick), 14:45 GF — Pickering 27 pass from Condon (Armstrong kick), 8:28 GF — Styczynski 52 pass from Isaac (pass failed), 2:32

PHOTOS: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont Football: Greenjackets vs. Vermont