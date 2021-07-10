 Skip to main content
Jackets rally in third quarter, win opener
SYRACUSE — The Glens Falls Greenjackets scored two third-quarter touchdowns to beat the Syracuse Smash 20-18 on Saturday night in their Empire Football League opener.

The Jackets were down 16-7 at halftime. Jon Hammond caught a 24-yard pass from Bryant Ward for the first third-quarter TD. Later, Quentin Austin ran in from 7 yards out to put the Jackets ahead.

Syracuse added two points on a safety. The Smash had a chance to kick a potential game-winning field goal in the final two minutes, but a bad snap foiled the play.

Austin accounted for the Greenjackets' first touchdown, a 70-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

Ward was 5 for 10 passing for 88 yards. One of those was a 45-yard pass to John Styczynski in the fourth quarter.

