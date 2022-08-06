Jackets fall to Broome County

SCHUYLERVILLE — Broome County scored a late second-quarter touchdown and pulled away in the second half for a 34-12 win over the Greenjackets on Saturday night at Schuylerville High School.

The Jackets dropped to 3-2 in the Empire Football League.

Tom Hammond's 20-yard touchdown pass to John Styczynski had given the Greenjackets an early 6-0 lead. Tryston Landon later caught a 28-year TD pass from Mike Lewis, who entered as QB in the second quarter.

But turnovers sunk the Jackets. They turned the ball over six times on five interceptions and a fumble.

The Jackets travel to Watertown next Saturday.