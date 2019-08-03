{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh North Stars stayed unbeaten in the Empire Football League thanks to a second-half rally in a 28-27 victory over the Glens Falls Greenjackets on Saturday.

The Jackets were up 27-13 at one point, but Plattsburgh (4-0) scored twice in the third quarter to win.

Quentin Austin rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown for the Jackets (1-2). Jon Hammond and Tony DeLoatch also rushed for TDs and Tyler Brown returned an interception 70 yards for a score.

The Jackets made five interceptions. Davis Turner led the defense with 13 tackles.

