PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh North Stars stayed unbeaten in the Empire Football League thanks to a second-half rally in a 28-27 victory over the Glens Falls Greenjackets on Saturday.
The Jackets were up 27-13 at one point, but Plattsburgh (4-0) scored twice in the third quarter to win.
Quentin Austin rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown for the Jackets (1-2). Jon Hammond and Tony DeLoatch also rushed for TDs and Tyler Brown returned an interception 70 yards for a score.
The Jackets made five interceptions. Davis Turner led the defense with 13 tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.