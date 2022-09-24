Jackets earn trip to EFL's title game

SCHUYLERVILLE — Jake Gregory said it would be a different game if he was there Saturday night.

The Glens Falls Greenjackets nose guard did not disappoint, spearheading a defensive shutout against a team that had pounded the Jackets twice in the Empire Football League regular season.

Quentin Austin rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns as the Greenjackets got their revenge in a 20-2 EFL semifinal victory over the Broome County Stallions at Schuylerville High School.

The Jackets (7-4) advance to Saturday’s championship game, which will be against the first-place Watertown Red & Black in a rematch of last year’s final. Watertown won the other semifinal, 61-6 over Auburn.

“The first two games I was out because of military duties, but they couldn’t run inside with me in the middle,” said Gregory, the former Whitehall standout. “We played our game.”

“That was a shutout for the defense,” said a proud Andrew Morehouse, the Jackets’ defensive coordinator. “They played their tails off. They’ve been working hard all year. Jake Gregory was (EFL) Defensive MVP last year, and having him back was huge — he makes my job easy. He and (linebacker Brendan) Ricketts plugged the middle, and (defensive tackle) Gus Whitticker has been a rock for us all year.”

Glens Falls allowed only a fourth-quarter safety following Aakil Anthony’s second interception of the game. The Jackets’ defense then stonewalled Stallions quarterback Brian Alexander on fourth down from the 1-yard line in the final minute of play.

“The defense absolutely stepped up,” Jackets head coach Steve Johnson said. “We installed a new offense that fits our system, and we played lights out. We got blown out two times by these guys, and now we’re going to the championship. We can celebrate right now, but we’re not done yet.”

The game against Broome County was originally set for the Stallions’ home field in Apalachin, but they were unable to host a night game, so it was switched to Schuylerville.

While the defense was stuffing the run and forcing Alexander to scramble and throw, Glens Falls’ offense slowly got into a rhythm.

Austin punched in from the 2 on the second play of the second quarter, then broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run midway through the period for a 13-0 Jackets lead.

In the second half, the Jackets overcame two of their own fumbles, Tom Hammond blocked a punt, and Austin took off on a weaving 38-yard scoring run to put Glens Falls up 20-0.

“I was running pretty good, but anything I do is just a reflection of what the O-line does,” said Austin, the former Glens Falls standout, who finished with 14 carries. “I didn’t go to the game at Broome because of a family commitment, so this was my redemption game.”

EFL Semifinal Broome County (8-3);0;0;0;2 — 2 Greenjackets (7-4);0;13;7;0 — 20 Second quarter GF — Austin 2 run (kick failed), 14:20 GF — Austin 39 run (M. Smith kick), 7:53 Third quarter GF — Austin 38 run (M. Smith kick), 1:17 Fourth quarter BC — Safety, Montanez sacked Lewis in end zone, 4:37