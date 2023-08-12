GLENS FALLS — Dei'Jon Tyler took the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Glens Falls Greenjackets went on to beat Middleboro 13-0 on a stormy night at East Field on Saturday.

The Jackets improved to 5-1 in the Northeastern Conference of the New England Football League (6-1 overall) and avenged an earlier loss to the Cobras. With three regular-season games left, Glens Falls has the inside track toward securing home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Soon after Tyler's touchdown, a rain storm soaked the field and made it almost impossible for either team to move the ball. The rain let up at halftime, and the Greenjackets later got their second touchdown on Caleb Condon's 28-yard pass to John Styczynski.

Greenjackets 13, Middleboro 0 Middleboro;0;0;0;0 — 0 Greenjackets;6;0;7;0 — 13 First Quarter GF — Dei'Jon Tyler 87 kickoff return (kick failed), 14:39. Third Quarter GF — John Styczynski 28 pass from Caleb Condon (Dwayne Bennett kick), 3:18.

