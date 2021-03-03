In from the cold: Granville basketball back indoors after practicing outside

Most basketball teams need breaks to cool off and get some water.
Before this pandemic-delayed season began, the Granville boys and girls basketball teams were taking breaks to get warm.
In one of the most unusual concessions to the coronavirus pandemic, the Golden Horde's basketball teams began practicing outdoors — in February, in the cold, in the snow — on the elementary school courts across from the high school.
On Wednesday, Granville athletic director Justin Nassivera received a letter from the district office stating that basketball teams could now practice indoors. The outer doors must remain open to allow for maximum air flow — but it's better than practicing on wet pavement.
The Granville school board had initially not approved playing "high-risk" winter sports — basketball and wrestling — but reversed its decision on basketball a couple of weeks ago.
"Our district medical director recommended against high-risk indoor sports," said Nassivera, who is also coaching both the boys and girls JV basketball teams. "Our board said they would stick with the doctor's recommendation, but the basketball teams could play outside."
After not playing basketball, or any high school sport, for an entire year, the players were willing to do "anything to play," as senior point guard Josh Nelson put it — even if it meant practicing basketball outdoors on a plowed-off court in 30- or 40-degree weather.
"Anything's better than nothing," Nelson said in a phone interview Sunday. "Everybody's just hungry to play. We've been isolated this whole time."
"We're ecstatic just to be playing," Granville boys basketball coach Grant Sharrow said Sunday, the day before the Horde's first game since Feb. 29 of last year. "Once the county opened it up and the board changed its mind, we were able to get out there. Even playing outside, you can see the kids' spirits are up, they're smiling, they're ready to compete."
On Monday night, Nelson scored 20 points to lead the Granville boys to a 71-42 win over Fort Edward.
Granville's varsity teams are scheduled to play seven road games — two each against Fort Edward, Salem and Argyle, and one against Hudson Falls. Section II announced last month that March 13 would be the end of the winter sports season. The JV teams are practicing but not playing games.
Practicing outdoors was fraught with cold, unpredictable weather. Granville's first practice was to be Feb. 22, but was called off by a few inches of snow. Players have dealt with snow flurries, sprinkles of rain, wet pavement, even ice that had to be scraped off the court. Tuesday's boys practice was canceled by the wind-chill factor.
"The first day was really bad — it was snowing, your hands were freezing, it was terrible," Nelson said. "You constantly have to wipe the ball off, because it rolls off into the snow and gets covered with it. So your hands are getting numb because it's cold and the balls are getting waterlogged."
Nassivera said the school set up six portable heaters around the court to provide a bit of warmth.
"They don't do much," Nelson said. "Once you get running around, it's not too bad, but it's hard to keep your hands warm. You can't wear gloves and shoot the ball."
Still, even in extreme conditions, it was a chance to play basketball they would not have had otherwise — and that's something the players and coaches are grateful for.
"The girls are definitely loving it. They're really excited, they want to be out there," said Katie Fredette, Granville's first-year varsity girls coach, on Sunday. Her team won its opener Tuesday, 43-39 over defending sectional champ Fort Edward.
"The first day, they're kind of quiet, they're cold," Fredette added. "A couple of days later, they're having fun, they're working hard, they're creating memories. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event — this is something they'll always talk about."
Nassivera said Granville will play sports in the "Fall II season" in March and April, after initially opting out.
