In from the cold: Granville basketball back indoors after practicing outside

"Anything's better than nothing," Nelson said in a phone interview Sunday. "Everybody's just hungry to play. We've been isolated this whole time."

"We're ecstatic just to be playing," Granville boys basketball coach Grant Sharrow said Sunday, the day before the Horde's first game since Feb. 29 of last year. "Once the county opened it up and the board changed its mind, we were able to get out there. Even playing outside, you can see the kids' spirits are up, they're smiling, they're ready to compete."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday night, Nelson scored 20 points to lead the Granville boys to a 71-42 win over Fort Edward.

Granville's varsity teams are scheduled to play seven road games — two each against Fort Edward, Salem and Argyle, and one against Hudson Falls. Section II announced last month that March 13 would be the end of the winter sports season. The JV teams are practicing but not playing games.

Practicing outdoors was fraught with cold, unpredictable weather. Granville's first practice was to be Feb. 22, but was called off by a few inches of snow. Players have dealt with snow flurries, sprinkles of rain, wet pavement, even ice that had to be scraped off the court. Tuesday's boys practice was canceled by the wind-chill factor.