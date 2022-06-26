Hutchings, Marotta win Race to the Lakes

LAKE GEORGE — Daryn Hutchings of Saratoga Springs was the top runner in the Race to the Lakes 15-kilometer run from SUNY Adirondack to Lake George Battlefield State Park on Sunday.

Hutchings covered the distance in 53 minutes and 28 seconds. Joseph Cocozza was second and Jacob Erdman of Gouverneur finished third. They were the only runners to beat the one-hour mark.

Stephanie Marotta of Saratoga Springs was the top female runner in 1:07:57, followed by Jennifer Dingman and Christine Varley.

The event, sponsored by the Adirondack Runners, benefits the Backpack Program at area schools and TAR scholarships. A total of 118 participants completed the race.

Race to the Lakes Runner (Hometown);Time 1. Daryn Hutchings (Saratoga);53:28 2. Joseph Cocozza (Queensbury);56:10 3. Jacob Erdman (Gouverneur);56:12 4. Carter Flowers (Pattersonville);1:00:02 5. Spencer Moreau (Schenectady);1:02:17 6. Greg Ethier (Mechanicville);1:02:46 7. Bob Radliff (Stillwater);1:02:50 8. James Kehoe (Gansevoort);1:03:00 9. Albert Fisas Camane (Saratoga);1:06:56 10. Stephanie Marotta (Saratoga);1:07:57 11. Blair Holland (Chester);1:08:29 12. Samuel Mercado (Saratoga);1:08:39 13. Sean Dingman (Glens Falls);1:09:07 14. Mike Smith (Argyle);1:09:11 15. Mark Weidner (Queensbury);1:09:56 16. Andrew Costello (Staten Island);1:11:14 17. Josh Beck (Glens Falls);1:11:15 18. Michael Letzring (Schuylerville);1:11:29 19. Brian McGrath (Queensbury);1:14:32 20. Elijah Grubb (Queensbury);1:14:53 21. Gary Harper (Fort Edward);1:15:14 22. Matthew Ash (Northville);1:15:44 23. Jennifer Dingman (Lake Luzerne);1:15:45 24. Christine Varley (Albany);1:16:30 25. Nick Lamando (Queensbury);1:17:54 26. Salvatore Todaro (W. Freehold, NJ);1:18:02 27. Gwynne Cosh (Queensbury);1:18:08 28. Lewis Santoni (Glens Falls);1:18:15 29. Mark Ward (South Glens Falls);1:19:54 30. Robert Leonard (Schenectady);1:20:19 31. Timothy Bardin (Queensbury);1:20:24 32. Marygeralyn Wilday (Lake George);1:20:31 33. Michael Verdichizzi (Glenmont);1:20:42 34. Margaret Sanderson (Schaghticoke);1:20:42 35. Stan Jennings (Plattsburgh);1:21:40 36. Neil Tyrrell (Saratoga);1:21:50 37. Will Gramm (Memphis, Tenn.);1:22:58 38. Lisa Pleban (Gansevoort);1:23:04 39. Monica Rozell (Queensbury);1:23:44 40. Mark Sager (Glens Falls);1:24:15 41. Jim Goodspeed (Queensbury);1:24:15 42. Maureen Fitzgerald (Clifton Park);1:24:22 43. Meghan Bethel (Queensbury);1:24:45 44. Daniel Wallace (Queensbury);1:25:10 45. Wayne Fosmire (Fort Edward);1:25:27

