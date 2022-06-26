Hutchings, Marotta win Race to the Lakes Post-Star staff report Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE GEORGE — Daryn Hutchings of Saratoga Springs was the top runner in the Race to the Lakes 15-kilometer run from SUNY Adirondack to Lake George Battlefield State Park on Sunday.Hutchings covered the distance in 53 minutes and 28 seconds. Joseph Cocozza was second and Jacob Erdman of Gouverneur finished third. They were the only runners to beat the one-hour mark. Stephanie Marotta of Saratoga Springs was the top female runner in 1:07:57, followed by Jennifer Dingman and Christine Varley.The event, sponsored by the Adirondack Runners, benefits the Backpack Program at area schools and TAR scholarships. A total of 118 participants completed the race. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Lake George Daryn Hutchings Stephanie Marotta Athletics Sport Hydrography Lake Race Program Scholarship School Runner Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Macey joins New York State Softball Hall of Fame Former South Glens Falls standout Marissa Macey was inducted into the New York State Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday. MacArthur takes over as Thunder head coach (updated) Pete MacArthur will take over as head coach of the Adirondack Thunder. Foothills names all-star baseball team The Foothills Council has released its 2022 baseball all-star team. Thunder ready to name new head coach The Adirondack Thunder will name their new head coach on Tuesday. US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction. Curley, McCauliffe, Humiston gain top honors on all-state softball team Several local players have been named to the all-state softball team. Bob Henke column:Worry more about hogs than hogweed around here Bob Henke writes about misidentifying hogweed, and disgruntled hogs in this week's outdoors column. Cohen goes eight innings as Dragons beat Amsterdam The Glens Falls Dragons scored four times in the eighth inning to rally for a 4-2 win over Amsterdam on Wednesday. Local golf results — June 24 Golf results reported by local courses during the past week. Oneonta rallies to beat Dragons Jelani Hamer drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a ninth-inning single as Oneonta rallied to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 6-5 on Thursday at East Field. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25 AP Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25 Rob Gronkowski announces NFL retirement AP Rob Gronkowski announces NFL retirement Watson Settles With Multiple Women AP Watson Settles With Multiple Women