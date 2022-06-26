 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hutchings, Marotta win Race to the Lakes

LAKE GEORGE — Daryn Hutchings of Saratoga Springs was the top runner in the Race to the Lakes 15-kilometer run from SUNY Adirondack to Lake George Battlefield State Park on Sunday.

Hutchings covered the distance in 53 minutes and 28 seconds. Joseph Cocozza was second and Jacob Erdman of Gouverneur finished third. They were the only runners to beat the one-hour mark.

Stephanie Marotta of Saratoga Springs was the top female runner in 1:07:57, followed by Jennifer Dingman and Christine Varley.

The event, sponsored by the Adirondack Runners, benefits the Backpack Program at area schools and TAR scholarships. A total of 118 participants completed the race.

