Hudson Falls will play basketball, Fort Ann won't

The Hudson Falls Board of Education decided to move ahead with basketball on Friday, but Fort Ann Central School chose to skip “higher risk” sports for the winter season.

Hudson Falls approved play in basketball, but not wrestling.

“We’re very hopeful that we can come back and get wrestling on the table again,” Board of Education President Ben Bishop said during the meeting. “For the rest of our student-athletes, we’re excited for them and their coaches and families — looking forward to seeing them out there practicing.”

In a statement on its website, Fort Ann said it was opting out of higher risk sports to focus on the Fall II season. The Fall II season — scheduled to run March 7 to May 1 — will offer schools a chance to play sports like football, field hockey, volleyball and soccer that were not played during the fall of 2020.

School leaders in Argyle, Whitehall, Salem, Hartford and Fort Edward of the Adirondack League have all approved play in basketball. Those schools will make up the core of a Washington County basketball league.