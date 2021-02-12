Hudson Falls will play basketball, Fort Ann won't

The Hudson Falls Board of Education decided to move ahead with basketball on Friday, but Fort Ann Central School chose to skip “higher risk” sports for the winter season.
Hudson Falls approved play in basketball, but not wrestling.
“We’re very hopeful that we can come back and get wrestling on the table again,” Board of Education President Ben Bishop said during the meeting. “For the rest of our student-athletes, we’re excited for them and their coaches and families — looking forward to seeing them out there practicing.”
In a statement on its website, Fort Ann said it was opting out of higher risk sports to focus on the Fall II season. The Fall II season — scheduled to run March 7 to May 1 — will offer schools a chance to play sports like football, field hockey, volleyball and soccer that were not played during the fall of 2020.
School leaders in Argyle, Whitehall, Salem, Hartford and Fort Edward of the Adirondack League have all approved play in basketball. Those schools will make up the core of a Washington County basketball league.
Adirondack League president Dan Ward said Friday afternoon it was still possible other teams could join that Washington County league. But after Friday, the league would move forward with the teams that have committed.
Ward said the Warren County schools of Glens Falls, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne, North Warren, Warrensburg and Bolton are now locked into a six-team league. Those schools may choose to play non-league games against other opponents.
As the only Foothills Council team in Washington County, Hudson Falls will to look around for games. Athletic Director Vince Medici said the school would consider Foothills, Wasaren and Adirondack schools as possible opponents.
Queensbury is revisiting the winter sports issue in a special board of education meeting on Monday. It’s unclear where the Spartans would find opponents if the board reverses its earlier decision not to play higher risk winter sports.
The Wasaren League schools of Greenwich and Cambridge have approved basketball for play and may choose to compete against schools from their former league, but may also approach other Washington County teams about playing non-league games.
A Saratoga County league with South High, Schuylerville, Corinth, Stillwater, Waterford, Galway, Mechanicville and Saratoga Catholic began a 14-game basketball season on Friday night.
Only a handful of local schools have approved wrestling for the abbreviated winter season. The fate of those programs remains uncertain.
Spectators will not be allowed at any events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools can play these “higher risk” sports only as long as virus infections numbers remaining below certain levels.