Hudson Falls was stopover for former Yankee, future Michigan baseball coach

A century ago, local baseball fans got to watch one of the last major-league spitball pitchers close up when Ray Fisher pitched semi-professionally at Hudson Falls.
Fisher, of Middlebury, Vermont, also was a Latin scholar, prompting sportswriters in that era to dub the 5-foot-11, 195-pound ballplayer “The Vermont School Master.”
Hudson Falls was a short layover on Fisher’s way to a stellar career coaching baseball at the University of Michigan, where the university’s baseball stadium was renamed in his honor in 1970. Fisher died in 1982 at the age of 95.
Fisher had just finished his final Major League season with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 2, 1920, when the right-hander took to the mound with the visiting semi-professional Whitehall team against Union Bag at Derby Park on Oct. 24.
Fisher, that fall day in 1920, started out poorly, allowing Union Bag to score five runs in the first inning, and one run in the second inning, but kept the home team scoreless for the rest of the game.
“With the exception of the first two innings, Fisher pitched the best brand of baseball ever served up at Derby Park,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 25.
Union Bag, a local paper company team, won 6-5.
Fisher was back at Derby Park with the Whitehall team on Oct. 31.
This time there were rumors, which turned out to be false, that two other major-league players would be in the visiting team’s line up against Union Bag.
Jake Daubert, first baseman for the Reds, and Lew McCarthy, catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, were at Lake St. Catherine, Vermont, on a hunting trip, but the Whitehall managers were unable to entice them to play.
Nevertheless, the possibility of seeing three major leaguers in action brought out record attendance to the game, which proved exciting, even with just one major-leaguer.
“Never since Derby Park became a baseball field was there such a crowd of fans,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 1.
The game ended in a 1-1 tie, when the umpire called it in the top of the eighth because of darkness.
Fisher, who grew up on a farm in Middlebury, had a career record of 100 wins and 94 losses, and an ERA of 2.82 in 10 seasons in the majors, in 1910-17 with the New York Yankees, and 1919-20 with the Reds, according to Baseball-Reference.com.
He did not play in 1918 because he was serving in the military during World War I.
He played minor-league baseball for two seasons in 1908 and 1909 with the Hartford Senators of the Connecticut State League while he was a student at Middlebury College.
Fisher graduated Middlebury in 1910, and for several years returned to the college during the offseason as athletic director and Latin instructor, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.
He coached at the University of Michigan for 38 seasons, beginning in 1921, chalking up a coaching record of 636 wins, 295 losses and eight ties, according to the university.
Fisher returned to Hudson Falls to play a handful of semipro games in late summer 1922, this time with the Union Bag team.
“He arrived here Aug. 8 and came to an agreement to play with the local club during the rest of the season, or until he has to go back to Ann Arbor, which will be about September 15,” The Post-Star reported in Aug. 11.
“Baseball critics say that he is making a comeback,” The Post-Star reported on Aug. 16. “Ray Fisher, the Green Mountain Boy, will be sent to the hill to meet the Schenectady aggregation.”
Fisher struck out seven batters the next day as Union Bag defeated Schenectady 2-0.
On Aug. 22, Fisher helped Union Bag defeat Glens Falls 6-5 in a 13-inning game at the Washington County Fair, among other games he played in.
It was rumored that Fisher would be back to play a single game for Union Bag in 1923 against Glens Falls.
“Every so often the fans get a spell of worrying about Ray Fisher,” The Post-Star reported on Aug. 31. “Glens Falls seems to be subject to Ray Fisher blues.”
It is not clear whether Fisher did, in fact, show up for the game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!