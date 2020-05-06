Hudson Falls was stopover for former Yankee, future Michigan baseball coach

This time there were rumors, which turned out to be false, that two other major-league players would be in the visiting team’s line up against Union Bag.

Jake Daubert, first baseman for the Reds, and Lew McCarthy, catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, were at Lake St. Catherine, Vermont, on a hunting trip, but the Whitehall managers were unable to entice them to play.

Nevertheless, the possibility of seeing three major leaguers in action brought out record attendance to the game, which proved exciting, even with just one major-leaguer.

“Never since Derby Park became a baseball field was there such a crowd of fans,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 1.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie, when the umpire called it in the top of the eighth because of darkness.

Fisher, who grew up on a farm in Middlebury, had a career record of 100 wins and 94 losses, and an ERA of 2.82 in 10 seasons in the majors, in 1910-17 with the New York Yankees, and 1919-20 with the Reds, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

He did not play in 1918 because he was serving in the military during World War I.