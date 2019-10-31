{{featured_button_text}}
 

HUDSON FALLS – The Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club will host a collegiate rifle event for the first time between SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Maritime at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The winner will be a favorite to take first place overall in the 12-member institution of the Mid-Atlantic Rifle Conference Sharpshooter’s Division. Last March, the Cardinals outshot the Privateers at the Conference Championships at the Iroquois Gun Club in Rotterdam.

The four-person teams are firing within points of each other in both Small bore (a 22-caliber) and Air Rifle (.177 pellets) events and expect this match to be exceptionally close.

With a distance of five hours between the two schools, both teams decided on a mutual location to host the match. Visitors are welcome to attend and it is open to the public with a free admission.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments