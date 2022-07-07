Hudson Falls' Ben Swartz qualifies for amateur golf championship

Ben Swartz went into Tuesday’s state men’s amateur golf qualifier with no expectations, and that approach paid off for the recent Hudson Falls graduate.

Swartz — at 18 one of the youngest golfers in the field — shot a 3-over 75 to make the qualifying cut for the New York State Men’s Amateur Championship at Colonie Golf & Country Club.

Not only did Swartz qualify, he made his first hole-in-one.

“It’s a feeling you can’t simulate unless you’ve done it yourself,” Swartz said of his ace on the 165-yard, par-3 15th hole. “We had been grinding all day. The amount of casual time I’ve spent playing golf, I’ve never gotten a hole-in-one. To think I would get it on a day like that is amazing.”

Swartz said he pulled a 9-iron and hit it flush off the tee.

“The pin was middle front,” he said. “(The ball) landed right on the front of the green, took a 4-foot kick to the right, rolled about 6 feet and disappeared. My brother (Zack) was caddying for me and he said it went in, and we all started jumping around.”

And it was none too soon.

“We played 15 holes of perfect weather,” Swartz said. “I made the hole-in-one on 15, and right after that, it started to pour. … Luckily, my brother helped me a lot and kept the clubs dry.”

Swartz finished in a six-way tie for 12th in the Albany region qualifier. The state men’s amateur championship is scheduled for Aug. 9-11 at the Onondaga Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, near Syracuse.

“It was my first real men’s tournament, I had no expectations coming in,” Swartz said. “I just wanted to make pars and see what numbers I could get.

“I was more nervous than I thought I would be,” Swartz added. “I’ve played in plenty of junior tournaments, but it’s been over a year since I played in a serious tournament. It took me a few holes to get my adrenaline down and just play golf.”

The 6-foot-5 Swartz, who was a golf and basketball standout at Hudson Falls, is heading to SUNY Oneonta this fall, where he plans to major in exercise science and try out for the men’s basketball team.

“I didn’t realize they didn’t have a golf team until I visited,” he said. “Honestly, I went through a slump in golf the last couple of years — this is the best golf I’ve ever played.”

Swartz said he plans to play a couple of rounds at the Onondaga course before next month’s amateur championship.

“It’s definitely a tough course to play,” he said. “Again, I’m going with no expectations, just play the best golf I can.”