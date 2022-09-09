How local fall high school leagues are deciding championships

Here's a rundown of how local high school leagues are running their leagues and deciding their championships.

Note: For Foothills Council sports using the points system, a win in a divisional games is worth one point (half point for a tie), a win in a crossover game is worth two points (one point for a tie).

Football: All of Section II is broken down by class, as it has been since 2004. Classes A and C are broken into two divisions — Grasso and Capital for Class A, North and South for Class C. Classes AA, B and D are playing as one division this season.

Classes AA, A, B and D are holding four-team playoffs beginning in Week 9 of the season. Class C is holding an eight-team playoff that starts in Week 8.

Section II championship games are played in Week 10, the weekend of Nov. 11-12.

Foothills boys soccer: Using the league's standard 10-team breakdown with North and South divisions. The champion will be determined by the Foothills points system. Section II soccer pairings will be drawn up on Oct. 17.

Adirondack boys soccer: Broken into two divisions, with Fort Ann, Granville, Argyle and Hartford in the East and Bolton-Warrensburg, Corinth, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and North Warren in the West. Division winners will play in a championship game; all other teams will play crossovers.

Wasaren boys soccer: Will play in a single league with points deciding the champion — three points for a win, one for a tie.

Foothills girls soccer: Using the league's standard 10-team breakdown with North and South divisions. The champion will be determined by the Foothills points system. Section II soccer pairings will be drawn up on Oct. 17.

Adirondack girls soccer: Will play without divisions. The top four teams will play in a playoff with semifinals and finals; the rest play in crossovers.

Wasaren girls soccer: The league has nine teams this year which will play as a single league. Overall record will determine the champion.

Foothills volleyball: Using the league's standard 10-team breakdown with North and South divisions. The champion will be determined by the Foothills points system. Section II volleyball pairings will be drawn up on Oct. 25.

Adirondack volleyball: The eight-team league will see each team play twice against all opponents. Overall record will determine the champion.

Foothills field hockey: The seven teams will play home and away against all opponents, with best overall record deciding the title. In case of a tie, there will be co-champions. Section II field hockey pairings will be drawn up on Oct. 15.

Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey: The league will play as a single division with the best record determining the title.