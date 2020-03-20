Horse racing's national picture changing quickly

On Tuesday, Churchill Downs’ announcement that it was moving the Kentucky Derby from the first Saturday in May to Sept. 5 this year sounded like the biggest news imaginable. In a short time, it may not matter.
On Thursday, Aqueduct Racetrack announced it was suspending live racing indefinitely because a backstretch worker who lives and works at Belmont Park tested positive that morning for the coronavirus. The worker has been quarantined since developing systems the morning of March 13. His roommate also was quarantined at that time.
On the positive side, the New York Racing Association’s Preparedness and Response Plan Committee was on top of things. But the obvious downside is that with two backstretch workers quarantined at Belmont and one positive for the virus, it’s only a matter of time before more workers test positive. And because the facility revolves around the care of animals, Belmont remains open to horsemen and operational for training.
Friday, NYRA announced it would switch to a six-day-a-week training schedule, effective March 29, with no training on Sundays.
A decision regarding the resumption of live racing and the upcoming Aqueduct stakes, including the Grade II, $750,000 Wood Memorial on April 4 will be made at a later date. NYRA also has said it will decide at a later date whether to move its Belmont Stakes to a different date and any possible alteration to Saratoga’s traditional schedule.
On Thursday, New York-based jockeys Rajiv Maragh and Irad Ortiz, both currently riding the winter meet at Gulfstream Park, announced they were going to stop riding temporarily until the virus is under greater control, saying their health and that of their families come first. A few days ago, Tyler Gaffalione, Luis Saez and Ortiz announced they wouldn’t ride in the March 28 Dubai World Cup because they didn’t want to risk their health or return to an automatic quarantine.
Gulfstream announced it would cancel Friday’s card, but would resume racing Saturday. Also on Friday, Laurel Park in Maryland announced it was suspending racing indefinitely and Oaklawn Park in Arkansas announced it was extending its meet into May and moving its headlining Arkansas Derby from April 11 to May 2. The track, which has been running without fans this week for an indefinite time, was originally supposed to close after April 18, but will instead reduce purses and run through May 2.
With the increase in testing for the coronavirus, it’s likely more tracks with key spring races will have workers test positive. Also on Thursday, after New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced he had tested positive, trainer Tom Amoss, who runs horses at both Oaklawn and Fair Grounds in New Orleans, said he would be going into self-quarantine because of that. Payton spent time last weekend at Oaklawn.
Before long, several large tracks may shut down. And the horse racing schedule as fans know it may be thrown to the wind like a losing ticket.
But for the moment, the Grade II Louisiana Derby is scheduled to be run Saturday at Fair Grounds. NBC Sports Network will show the races from Fair Grounds and Santa Anita from 4-8 p.m. The Mark Casse-trained Enforceable is the 7-2 morning-line favorite. He won the Grade III Lecomte in January and was second in the Grade II Risen Star, with both races at Fair Grounds, so it’s a familiar course.
Modernist, trained by New York-based, Hall of Famer Bill Mott, won the Risen Star and is at 6-1 on the morning line, along with Silver State.
