Horse racing's national picture changing quickly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, New York-based jockeys Rajiv Maragh and Irad Ortiz, both currently riding the winter meet at Gulfstream Park, announced they were going to stop riding temporarily until the virus is under greater control, saying their health and that of their families come first. A few days ago, Tyler Gaffalione, Luis Saez and Ortiz announced they wouldn’t ride in the March 28 Dubai World Cup because they didn’t want to risk their health or return to an automatic quarantine.

Gulfstream announced it would cancel Friday’s card, but would resume racing Saturday. Also on Friday, Laurel Park in Maryland announced it was suspending racing indefinitely and Oaklawn Park in Arkansas announced it was extending its meet into May and moving its headlining Arkansas Derby from April 11 to May 2. The track, which has been running without fans this week for an indefinite time, was originally supposed to close after April 18, but will instead reduce purses and run through May 2.

With the increase in testing for the coronavirus, it’s likely more tracks with key spring races will have workers test positive. Also on Thursday, after New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced he had tested positive, trainer Tom Amoss, who runs horses at both Oaklawn and Fair Grounds in New Orleans, said he would be going into self-quarantine because of that. Payton spent time last weekend at Oaklawn.