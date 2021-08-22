Recreation Calendar — Aug. 22

GOLF

Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.

Sept. 11-12: The Linc Barton Memorial will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown. This is a two-person scramble/best-ball, flighted tournament. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts on both days. Flights will be established following play on Saturday. The cost is $100 per player, which includes lunch on both days. Carts are extra. There will be an optional skins competition. The registration deadline is Sept. 8. For more information, contact, Cobble Hill Golf Course. For online registration, visit https://mckeek1999.wixsite.com/etown4.