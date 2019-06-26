{{featured_button_text}}

KEITH BENSON

Glens Falls Country Club

No. 7 — Driver, putter

MARY SICARD

Queensbury Country Club

No. 12 — Driver, 3-wood, sand wedge

JIM MARTIN

Cronin’s Resort

No. 3 — Driver, 4 hybrid, sand wedge

