JACK CLIFFORD
Skene Valley Country Club
No. 3 — 141 yards, 4-wood
Witnesses: Stephen Amery, Frank Farynairz, Dr. Peter Diercksen.
GIL KOCHER
Queensbury Country Club
No. 10 — 5-hybrid
Witnesses: Glen Batchelder, Dick Batchelder.
MARK McCALLISTER
Queensbury Country Club
No. 17 — 3-wood
Witnesses: Dennis Engell, Keith Conners, Dean Boecher.
ELLA KELLOGG
Glens Falls Country Club
No. 9 — 127 yds., 5 Rescue
Witnesses: Heidi Vittengl
KEN McGIVERN
Valley View Golf Course
No. 2 — 140 yards, 21-degree perfect club
Witnesses: Dan Whitney, Tobey Corcoran, John Wade.
(0) comments
