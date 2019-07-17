{{featured_button_text}}

JACK CLIFFORD

Skene Valley Country Club

No. 3 — 141 yards, 4-wood

Witnesses: Stephen Amery, Frank Farynairz, Dr. Peter Diercksen.

GIL KOCHER

Queensbury Country Club

No. 10 — 5-hybrid

Witnesses: Glen Batchelder, Dick Batchelder.

MARK McCALLISTER

Queensbury Country Club

No. 17 — 3-wood

Witnesses: Dennis Engell, Keith Conners, Dean Boecher.

ELLA KELLOGG

Glens Falls Country Club

No. 9 — 127 yds., 5 Rescue

Witnesses: Heidi Vittengl

KEN McGIVERN

Valley View Golf Course

No. 2 — 140 yards, 21-degree perfect club

Witnesses: Dan Whitney, Tobey Corcoran, John Wade.

