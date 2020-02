Queensbury's Alex Hohman, a junior at Syracuse University/ESF Ranger School, recently placed third in the Alpine division at the Skidmore Carnival on West Mountain.

Halfway through the Mideast Conference season, Hohman has had multiple top-five finishes. He helped lead the Orange to a second-place finish in the slalom and fourth-place finish in the giant slalom out of 16 teams at a crossover event at Bristol Mountain.