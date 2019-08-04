{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — Justin Hoelzl of Connecticut was the men's winner and Celeste Candela of New Jersey was the women's winner in the inaugural Hudson River Ramble on Saturday.

Hoelzl finished the 8-mile course from Riparius to North Creek in 46:00, followed 15 seconds later by Jason Linendoll and then Joseph Sullivan. Candela's winning female time was 59:30, with Judy Caswell second and Sydney Smith third.

Proceeds of the race benefit the Johnsburg Dollars for Scholars program. This event replaced the Race The Train run.

