Weller to debut with Adirondack Thunder

Home ice will truly be home for Shawn Weller on Friday night.

The South Glens Falls native is expected to make his long-awaited Adirondack Thunder debut when they face the Trois-Rivieres Lions in a 7 p.m. ECHL contest at Cool Insuring Arena.

After 15 years of playing professionally in the AHL, ECHL and overseas in Germany, Weller finally returns to the building where he learned to skate and play hockey as a youth.

"It's exciting, just for friends and family and people who have been keeping track of me to finally have the chance to watch me play," said Weller on Thursday. "I know the games are bigger than me. We have to get on the right track, and I have to do whatever I can to help the team get a win."

The 35-year-old forward was acquired by the Thunder on Jan. 12 in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks. Between moving back from the Midwest and getting himself healthy, it's been five weeks of waiting and practicing.

"I'm not getting any younger, but I do feel good," Weller said. "I don't know how much I'll play. Practice is different from being in a game, so it'll take a few games to get back up to full speed."

"Shawn's a an experienced guy and he's a big body," Adirondack head coach Alex Loh said of the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder. "He's difficult to move, so he can set himself up in front of the goal. I know he's looking forward to playing in front of his hometown crowd for the first time."

Weller's debut comes at a good time for the Thunder, who have been weathering a rash of injuries for more than a month. That injury bug coincided with Adirondack sinking to last place in the six-team North Division.

Adirondack, 16-22-2 and coming off a 5-3 loss at Trois-Rivieres (20-13-2-1) on Tuesday, carries a four-game losing streak into Friday night's game.

With Weller debuting, captain Pete MacArthur coming off the injured list and other players getting healthy, the Thunder are hoping to use Friday's game as a springboard into the rest of their six-game homestand.

"We played these guys very well on Tuesday, and hopefully they bring the same mentality and effort on Friday," Loh said. "We had the lead in the third period, but a couple of funky bounces hurt us. We know we're close."

The Thunder are scheduled to host second-place Newfoundland on Saturday night, and again on Tuesday and Wednesday, then host Maine next Friday and Saturday. All of the games start at 7 p.m.

Weller has gotten a bird's-eye view of games as an observer in the press box.

"I haven't played a ton, and everything looks different when you're sitting up top," Weller said. "But from what I've seen, it's been a lot of bad luck — and bad luck in hockey doesn't last forever. If you keep playing the right way and keep playing hard, you can turn a losing streak into a six-game winning streak in a hurry."

MacArthur missed most of January with a punctured lung, returned for one game, then missed the last three. His return is sure to give the Thunder a lift, Loh said.

"He's 36 and he has the same passion for the game as he did when he was 20 — that spreads to all of the guys," Loh added.

Leading scorer Robbie Payne, whose 29 points include 16 goals, rejoined the team earlier in the week after being loaned to Cleveland of the AHL. Patrick Grasso, Tyler Irvine and Shane Harper are right behind Payne in offensive production.

The Thunder are still without defenseman Jake Hamilton, forward Luke Stevens and first-line center Colin Long because of injury. Loh said Stevens could be back next week.

This week, the Thunder acquired defenseman Ryan Cook from Norfolk in a trade for future considerations. Cook, who appeared in 34 games for the Admirals, has four goals and five assists this season. The 6-3, 220-pound Cook, who just turned 27, played college hockey at Merrimack and Niagara before moving on to the ECHL.

Loh said he met with each player earlier in the week and said the mood of the team remains positive.

"Everybody recognizes that if we can get a couple (of wins), it can snowball — the confidence rises and we can go on a bit of run on the winning side," Loh said. "If we do the right thing on this homestand, if we have some good results the next few games, the picture changes."

