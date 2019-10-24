GLENS FALLS — Wednesday was the sort of game that confirmed a lot of things the Adirondack Thunder thought they knew.
The 5-2 win over Maine gave the Thunder first place in the North Division with a 3-1-0-1 record. For one, the Thunder knew they had offensive talent spread out throughout the lineup. The fact that five goal-scorers got their first of the year gives Adirondack 12 players who've tallied this young season, and two of them are defensemen. Opponents can't sleep on the Thunder's third and fourth lines.
One of those first-time scorers was captain James Henry, making his first appearance after coming off the injured reserve. Coach Alex Loh wisely paired the veteran with talented youngsters Hayden Verbeek and Robbie Payne, making that line swift and savvy.
Defensively, the Thunder knew that when they got the services of Gabriel Verpaelst, which they finally did Wednesday, that would bolster the defense. The veteran has a solid reputation as a player, but he had more than 140 penalty minutes in the regular season for four straight years before last season, when he had 63 in 32 regular-season games and another nine in five playoff contests. He played a smart game Wednesday and stayed out of the penalty box.
The Thunder seemed to suffer a loss of focus in the second period and were outshot by Maine 11-3 and allowed one goal. It's not the first time this season, nor in the past, that has surfaced.
"That's something we're definitely going to have to learn from," forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel said. "We have to play the full 60 minutes, not just 40. Otherwise teams are going to take advantage of us playing one bad period and they might score and we can't come back from it."
The final thing the Thunder knew was that they had two solid goalies, and Loh knew that the 5-1 loss to Worcester Michael McNiven played in on Oct. 12 wasn't indicative of the netminder's talent, saying that "we left him out to dry" that game. On Wednesday, things could have easily been much tighter, but McNiven was sharp throughout the night.
For the foreseeable future, Eamon McAdam and McNiven will split time, and no one should quibble with that.
