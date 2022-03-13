Vidmar's hat trick gives Thunder a crucial win

GLENS FALLS — A turning point in the season or a temporary respite? An oasis, or a sign of things to come?

Who can say, but the Adirondack Thunder were feeling positive after winning a second straight game against the Maine Mariners on Sunday. Sebastian Vidmar scored three times as the Thunder beat Maine 5-2 at Cool Insuring Arena.

It was as crucial as a win can be without necessarily being a "must" win. A loss on Sunday would have meant a split of the two games against Maine and a split of the four games last week, and constantly splitting games is a death sentence for a team so far behind in the playoff race.

Adirondack got within six points of fourth place in the ECHL's North Division, which is far better than the team's position a week ago.

"The guys have really bought in; nobody’s quit on the season at all," head coach Alex Loh said. "It’s an uphill climb, but we play all the teams ahead of us enough that as long as we take care of business, we’ll get ourselves right back into it. Obviously the game Friday night (a 5-4 loss to Worcester) was disappointing, but getting the two against Maine was completely necessary and the guys stepped up and got the job done."

Vidmar scored late in the first period to tie the game as 2-2. Jordan Kaplan scored the only goal in the second period, when the Thunder have struggled so much this season. Vidmar addded two more in the third period for the hat trick — on his birthday, no less.

The Thunder got solid goaltending again on Sunday, this time with Alex Sakellaropoulos making 34 saves. They also won the special teams battle, scoring two of the game's three power-play goals.

"I think our guys have started to figure it out a little bit," Loh said "I think the last couple of games have been a little bit more to the formula of what we’re looking for in terms of how we want to play, and this afternoon especially ... being the last one in a four-in-five, and the third period, shutting them right down, that was impressive."

The Thunder were playing their eighth game in 11 days, when there is a danger that fatigue can be a factor. But Sakellaropoulos said it wasn't.

"Honestly, it’s all energy," he said. "I felt like we’ve had that energy the past two games. I know it’s been a grind for us lately, but these guys are really giving it their all, and we kind of need to play that way in order to go deep, and that’s what we want to do."

The schedule doesn't get an easier for the Thunder, who play four road games next week. And the road is where they must start winning to start piling up the wins. But Sunday's win at least launches them in the right direction.

"The guys have really been putting in the extra effort on and off the ice," Sakellaropoulos said. "I couldn’t be more proud of this group, they’ve completely turned it around. It’s just a really great feeling to have."

Thunder 5, Mariners 2 Maine;2;0;0—2 Adirondack;2;1;2—5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Masonius 6 (Grasso), 4:07. 2, Maine, Jermain 6 (St-Louis, Shea), 5:54. 3, Maine, Duquette 7 (Master, Kallen), 6:54 (pp). 4, Adirondack, Vidmar 18 (Harper, Thompson), 18:26. Second period — 5, Adirondack, Kaplan 8 (Grasso, Thompson), 10:56 (pp). Third period — 6, Adirondack, Vidmar 19 (Long, Masonius), 8:40 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Vidmar 20, 16:45 (en). Shots — Maine 15-11-10—36; Adirondack 6-12-8—26. Power plays — Maine 1-3; Adirondack 2-3. Goalies-saves — Lekkas (M) 21; Sakellaropoulos (Adir) 34. Ref — Heidemann. A — 3,125.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.