Veteran Brodeur returns to Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS — A fan favorite is returning.

The Adirondack Thunder signed veteran defenseman Mathieu Brodeur to a contract for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-6 Brodeur returns to Glens Falls after spending the past two seasons playing in France, Slovakia and Quebec. The 30-year-old played in parts of three seasons with Adirondack from 2015-16 through 2017-18. He played in 133 games and recorded 17 goals and 61 assists during that time.

Most memorably, Brodeur scored the game-winning goal in a triple-overtime Game 6 of the 2017-18 ECHL North Division Finals, allowing the Thunder to beat Manchester 3-2 and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals

A great position defenseman, Brodeur also has 318 games of American Hockey League experience, suiting up for the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates, Chicago Wolves, Albany Devils, Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Utica Comets.

"With the uncertain times in the world, family is important for him, to be close by, and he's from the Montreal area. We're certainly thrilled to get him back. I think we'll be in great shape with Mathieu in the back end," Thunder coach Alex Loh said on Facebook Live.

