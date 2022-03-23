Unlucky bounces prove costly for Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Wednesday’s game was a bit of a microcosm of the Adirondack Thunder’s season: unlucky bounces leading to a frustrating loss.

Tyler Boland scored a hat trick for Newfoundland as the Growlers pulled away for a 7-3 ECHL victory over the last-place Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena.

But it was the weird bounces for the Growlers that cost Adirondack. Pavel Gogolev’s long slap shot that skittered off a Thunder player and found its way into the net, Boland’s third goal that caromed off his skate and got a second glance on the replay, an empty-netter from Ben Finkelstein from deep in his own end.

“That was as frustrating a loss as we’ve had all year,” said Adirondack head coach Alex Loh, whose team fell to 25-32-2. “They didn’t even shoot three of their goals in the net, and then they got an empty-netter. We deserve better than that. Hopefully we can play like that and move forward, because that’s about as unlucky as you can get.”

“Tonight, if you watch the film, it probably looks a lot better than a 7-3 score,” team captain Pete MacArthur said. “They stuck to their game maybe longer than we did — they did get some lucky bounces, but we have to create that luck. The more right things you do, you’re going to get those bounces.”

The Thunder, who play Friday and Saturday night at home against Worcester, were missing their top line of Patrick Grasso, Tyler Irvine and Nick Rivera — Grasso and Irvine were called up to Utica of the AHL, and Rivera is injured.

So MacArthur, Luke Stevens and Jordan Kaplan stepped up with goals for Adirondack on Wednesday.

The Thunder got one lucky bounce when Stevens scored a remarkable goal with 1:23 left in the first period. On an assist from Kaplan, Stevens somehow shot the puck backhanded as he was falling down to pull the Thunder within 3-2.

“I just tried to get to the net, and Kappy gave me a great pass and I just tried to get it on net. I ended up falling down and kind of spun around,” Stevens said. “I was on the ground and I was like, ‘No way that went in.’”

“We were the better team in the first — they only had three scoring chances, they just scored on all three of them,” Loh said. “It just shows how dangerous they are.”

The Thunder pulled within 4-3 late in the second period as Kaplan slammed home a one-timer from Jake Ryczek, who returned from injury after four weeks.

However, the Growlers scored three goals in the third period to break it open.

“We have the recipe to be successful against them, but you can’t let off the gas at all,” MacArthur said. “When we’re physical, it’s really good. When we get away from that, they have too much space to make plays. We know the recipe, we just need to keep it in the oven for long enough.”

Growlers 7, Thunder 3

Newfoundland 3 1 3 — 7

Glens Falls 2 1 0 — 3

First Period — 1, Newfoundland, Boland 6 (O’Brien, Finkelstein), 5:14. 2, Newfoundland, Gogolev 7 (Finkelstein, Pomerleau), 11:59. 3, Adirondack, MacArthur 7 (Long, Thompson), 16:08. 4, Newfoundland, Boland 7 (O’Brien), 16:41. 5, Adirondack, Stevens 5 (Kaplan, Vidmar), 18:37.

Second Period — 6, Newfoundland, Hoefenmayer 13 (Skirving, Plouffe), 11:41. 7, Adirondack, Kaplan 10 (Ryczek, Vidmar), 18:08.

Third Period — 8, Newfoundland, Boland 8 (Pomerleau, Gogolev), 11:35. 9, Newfoundland, Finkelstein 9 (en). 10, Newfoundland, Centazzo 24 (McKenna, Burgess), 19:29.

Goalies-saves — Newfoundland, Lavigne (24 shots-21 saves). Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (24-18).

Power plays — Newfoundland 0-1, Adirondack 0-2.

Referee — Hennessey. A — 1,984.

