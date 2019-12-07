PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners scored a pair of third-period goals — the second one while they were shorthanded — to beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 on Saturday.
The Thunder had taken the lead late in the second period on a goal by Casey Pierro-Zabotel. But Jake Elmer tied it up for Maine 6:04 into the third period and Ty Ronning’s shorthanded goal at 11:40 ended up being the game-winner.
The Thunder lost despite outshooting Maine 42-24. Connor LaCouvee made 38 saves for the Mariners.
James Henry, Colby Sissons and Tommy Parran also scored goals for Adirondack, which dropped to 11-10-1-2. Eamon McAdam took the loss in goal.
The Thunder play another road game Tuesday in Maine before returning home for a couple of weekend games against the Allen Americans.
Mariners 5, Thunder 4
Adirondack 3 1 0 — 4
Maine 2 1 2 — 5
First period — 1, Maine, Elmer 9 (Hart, McNicholas), 2:15. 2, Adirondack, Sissons 1 (Henry, Pierro-Zabotel), 12:14. 3, Adirondack, Henry 4 (Verpaelst, Payne), 12:50. 4, Adirondack, Parran 1, 15:05. 5, Maine, Gropp 3 (Ronning, Crawley), 18:27.
Second period — 6, Maine, Ferrill 2 (Kile), 6:11. 7, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 9 (Henry, Curti), 14:36 (pp).
Third period — 8, Maine, Elmer 10 (McNicholas, Kile), 6:04. 9, Maine, Ronning 4 (Wallin, LaCouvee), 11:40 (sh).
Shots on goal — Adirondack 17-10-15—42, Maine 10-8-6—24.
Power plays — Adirondack 1-5, Maine 0-1.
Goalies-saves — McAdam (A) 19, LaCouvee (M) 38.
Ref — Normandin. A — 2,749.
