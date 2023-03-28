With three wins and a goals-against average of just 1.00, Adirondack Thunder goaltender Jake Theut earned the ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for the week of March 20-26.

Theut, 29, of Washington, Michigan, had 32 saves in the Thunder's 3-1 Wednesday win and 24 stops in a 4-1 Friday victory. He capped the week with 33 more saves in 2-1 win on Saturday.

Theut has played 34 games for Adirondack, going 16-13-5 with two shutouts, a 2.98 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. For his career, he has played in 78 ECHL games with Adirondack, Norfolk, Wichita, and Greenville, posting an overall record of 27-31-13 with two shutouts, a 3.40 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Theut played collegiate hockey at Northeastern University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

The Thunder play on the road this week. The next game at Cool Insuring Arena is against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.